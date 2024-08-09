REGINA
Regina

    • Temperatures dropped to freezing mark in parts of southern Sask. Thursday

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    Several records fell in southern Saskatchewan Thursday as temperatures reached or approached the freezing mark in at least eight communities.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Coronach dropped to -0.4 C, breaking the old record of 3.0 C set in 1996.

    The average low for the area this time of year is 11.4 C, ECCC said on its website.

    Assiniboia was the next coolest area, dropping to 1.4 C, breaking the record of 5.5 C set in 1989.

    Records also fell in Elbow (1.9 C), Lucky lake (1.5 C), Meadow Lake (2.4 C). Outlook (3.3 C). Rockglen (4.1 C) and Weyburn (2.8 C).

    In Regina the temperature dropped to 2.3 C on Thursday, not quite reaching the record low of 0.0 C set in 1927.

    Saskatoon's low Thursday was 2.0 C, almost breaking the record of 1.7 C set in 1926. 

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News