Temperatures dropped to freezing mark in parts of southern Sask. Thursday

Several records fell in southern Saskatchewan Thursday as temperatures reached or approached the freezing mark in at least eight communities.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Coronach dropped to -0.4 C, breaking the old record of 3.0 C set in 1996.

The average low for the area this time of year is 11.4 C, ECCC said on its website.

Assiniboia was the next coolest area, dropping to 1.4 C, breaking the record of 5.5 C set in 1989.

Records also fell in Elbow (1.9 C), Lucky lake (1.5 C), Meadow Lake (2.4 C). Outlook (3.3 C). Rockglen (4.1 C) and Weyburn (2.8 C).

In Regina the temperature dropped to 2.3 C on Thursday, not quite reaching the record low of 0.0 C set in 1927.

Saskatoon's low Thursday was 2.0 C, almost breaking the record of 1.7 C set in 1926.