REGINA -- Workers at the Evraz steel plant in Regina have been issued temporary layoffs after an alleged ransomware attack, according to the union representing the workers.

According to a notice posted by the United Steelworkers Local 5890, executives from Evraz met with union representatives about the attack. The union says the ransomware attack "impacted operations in all of Evraz North America."

The company hopes to have the issue fixed by Monday, the union says.

CTV News Regina has reached out to Evraz North America for comment.

More to come…