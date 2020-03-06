REGINA -- Workers at the Evraz steel plant in Regina have been issued temporary layoffs after a ransomware attack, according to the union representing the workers.

According to a notice posted by the United Steelworkers Local 5890, executives from Evraz met with union representatives about the attack. The union says the ransomware attack "impacted operations in all of Evraz North America."

The company hopes to have the issue fixed by Monday, the union says.Evraz North America confirmed to CTV News Regina that the cyberattack occurred on Thursday evening. The company says the attack didn't compromise any of its customers' or employees' personal information.

Evraz is working to combat the attack and hopes to return to operations next week.

The union said on Friday afternoon that the three-day layoff notice would remain in effect on Monday for the steel division, but that a division shutdown scheduled for later on next week will most likely be cancelled as a result of the cyberattack.

The pipe division will still likely receive a layoff notice on March 12 for two weeks as a result of the attack, the union said.