Nutrien will be issuing temporary layoff notices on Friday for some workers at the Vanscoy and Allan Mines.

Nutrien says around 700 people work in Vanscoy and another 600 people work in Allan. The notices won’t impact all the employees at the each mine.

The layoffs will come into effect on May 6. According to Nutrien, the layoffs are the result of delayed rail cars, since CN and CP aren’t providing the mines with enough rail cars to pick up Potash.

The company says temporary layoffs aren’t unusual. They could last days or weeks.