REGINA -- The province has opened applications for a wage supplement for low-income essential workers in Saskatchewan.

The Temporary Wage Supplement Program was announced in late April, Eligible workers at essential businesses will receive a supplement of $400 for every four week period, up to 16 weeks, between March 15 and July 4.

Workers must be earning less than $24 an hour at an essential care facility to qualify.

Applications can be made online, through email or by phone at 1-800-667-6102.

Eligible facilities include public and private care homes, community-based groups and personal care homes, licensed daycares, emergency shelters, transition shelters, integrated health care facilities and home-care workers.

The supplement is available for full- and part-time workers, according to the province.