Tenants of an apartment building on Cornwall Street are fed up, after Hotel Saskatchewan installed a temporary air conditioning unit at the back of its building.

The man leading the charge is Mike Chipley, who lives on one of the upper floors in the building at 2001 Cornwall Street.

"We don't have a summer. We can't sit on the patio, on the balcony, we can't sit with the windows and the patio doors open, because of the noise," Chipley said.

Tenants say the ac unit causes both a strong smell, and loud noise, forcing residents to avoid their balconies.

"Probably 20, 25 different complaints yeah,” building manager Bobbie Sevenster said.

Chipley says when the wind blows just right, he can get a whiff of diesel from the generator powering temporary a/c unit

He tried contacting Marriott, the company that owns the hotel, about the noise weeks ago and was told a local manager would contact him soon.

"We have already received a new permanent unit and we are working diligently to have it installed as soon as possible." Hotel Saskatchewan manager Colin Perry said in a statement.

Perry says the hotel has taken steps to reduce the noise, like putting up plywood to block the sound. But Chipley says it made no difference.

"I asked the maintenance guy there when they were building that. I said hey are you going to put a ceiling on that and he just laughed. That might have helped I don't know,” Sevenster said.

The City of Regina is assessing the situation.

“If it is evident that the noise generated is in contravention of municipal noise bylaws the city will take necessary action in working with the property owner to achieve compliance,” the City of Regina said in a statement.

Perry says the chiller is expected to be around at least another 7-14 days, but they're unsure of how long the generator would stay, meaning the noise would be gone but the smell would remain.

Chipley says the last time Hotel Saskatchewan brought in a temporary air conditioner unit was 2016, and that didn't leave until September.