REGINA -- Tensions were high at a protest in Regina on Saturday, when a vehicle pushed through a line of demonstrators blocking Albert St.

A video from one of the protesters shows the car working its way through the blockade as demonstrators attempted to stop it.

Around 100 people were blocking traffic from passing on the Albert St. Bridge, in support of the Wet’suwt’en people in their stance against the construction of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.

Members of the Regina Police Service were present to divert traffic and CTV News has been told there were no complaints made about the incident, no tickets issued and no arrests made.