Tent encampment fire in Regina was unintentional, fire crews say

A tent encampment fire in Regina that sent one person to hospital was unintentional, fire crews say.

In an update from Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS), investigators determined the cause of the fire was due to the misuse of an open flame device and started inside an individual tent.

One person was treated by firefighters and transported to hospital by EMS. Crews conducted a thorough search of the encampment and determined there were no other injuries.

Crews responded to the blaze at 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Halifax Street. The fire was fully under control within 10 minutes, the update from RFPS stated.

RFPS said they have no updates on the condition of the person that was taken to hospital.