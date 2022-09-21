Terriers, Perkins looking for more disciplined matchup against Red Wings

Half of Yorkton’s skaters Saturday night spent some time in the penalty box, something the team looks to fix in their matchup Wednesday against the Weyburn Red Wings.

The discipline issues were countered with a solid penalty kill, as the Terriers killed off eight of the 10 penalties during their home opener. It’s something that needs to be dealt with, according to head coach and general manager Mat Hehr.

“We’re hoping that we can stay out of the box a little more. [We] want to touch up on our special teams, touch up on our [defensive] zone as well and faceoffs — those are the areas that we kind of struggled with throughout the weekend. Throughout the year you always have to freshen up on your special teams,” he said Tuesday, following practice.

“We want to be disciplined. Past couple years we’ve been one of the top teams for [least] penalty minutes in the league. We want to continue that, stay with our discipline and stay out of the box.”

Following Saturday’s home opener, Hehr gave thanks to his penalty kill unit, especially his second-year defenceman, Tyson Perkins.

Perkins’ strong play on the back end blocking at least 10 shots in the win combined with his two assists on the weekend got him some accolades.

The Lethbridge, Alta. product was named SJHL Defenceman of the Week Tuesday, something he’s proud of coming off a season-ending injury in 2021-22, requiring surgery.

“It’s a pretty good feeling. After my injury last year, starting off where I left off, I feel it’s a big confidence booster,” he said.

Perkins added that he had a few ice bags on after his last game, but that’s something he didn’t mind.

“That’s just a part of my game. I feel like putting it all on the ice for my teammates is a big part of why I’m here,” he said.

Following a solid opening weekend, @SJHLTerriers’ Tyson Perkins (@TysonPerkins10) has been named @theSJHL’s Defenceman of the Week



The 6’4 Lethbridge product blocked a ton of shots for the Terriers en route to a pair of weekend wins over Estevan pic.twitter.com/dq9kCVRmnC — Brady Lang (@BradyLangCTV) September 20, 2022

Perkins also said the discipline issues will be the main focus against Weyburn.

“We did have a lot of [penalty] minutes registered that game. It was a little tough playing five on four for that long,” he said.

“I think we’re looking good if we do cut those minutes down, we’re just focused on playing the best Terriers hockey. All of these teams [in the Viterra Division] are going to be heavy [competition]. With every team, we’re not worried. We’re cautious in how we’ll play.”

Hehr compared Perkins’ style to that of Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brent Burns.

“Both are similar size,” he said. “We just need him to be a big, mean guy that moves pucks up and he has some skills as well. He’s kind of the whole package.

“He has such a good reach and he’s very smart with his stick. So he doesn’t always need to be using his body.”

Hehr’s compliments didn’t stop there for the six-foot-four Perkins.

“It’s a great accomplishment for him [to be named Defenceman of the Week]. He was a stud for us on the back end for both of our wins this season, he definitely deserved it,” he said.

“It was nice to see him bounce back he was a pillar back there.”

The Terriers will have a little bit of help on the offensive side of the puck Wednesday, Hehr said forward Clay Sleeva is expected to dress for the first time this year.

Weyburn comes into the Viterra Divison matchup with a 1-0 record.

The Red Wings defeated the Melville Millionaires on opening night, 4-2. Forward Kirk Mullen had two goals in the game.

Following the matchup, the Terriers will have a break and hit the road for the SJHL Showcase in Warman, Sask. They don’t return home until Oct. 8, the back half of a home-and-home with their Highway 10 rivals, the Melville Millionaires.

Puckdrop for Wednesday’s game against Weyburn is set for 7 p.m.