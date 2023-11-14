Test of SaskAlert system planned
The province said that a test of the SaskAlert emergency system is planned for Wednesday afternoon and will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app.
SaskAlert provides critical information on emergencies allowing people in Saskatchewan time to take action to protect themselves and their community, the province said in a news release.
A test of the SaskAlert system is conducted twice a year, according to the province.
The province said the test will go out around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
So far SaskAlert has issued 630 emergency alert messages in 2023, the province said that 594 of those were weather-related.
