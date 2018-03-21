

Testimony continued on Wednesday in the murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief.

Pinacie-Littlechief was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Crowe. Crowe was found dead on Piapot First Nation with a stab wound in his chest on Oct. 27, 2015.

A pair of police officers took the stand on Wednesday. They testified they were called to the home where Crowe’s body was found.

A first responder also took the stand during day three of the trial. He described the fatal wound sustained by Crowe in great detail. He also told court there several other people at the house who sustained various cuts and head injuries.

Some of those people are expected to take the stand in the coming days. The trial is scheduled to last a week.