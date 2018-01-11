

CTV Regina





After four days of testimony, the corruption trial of the former deputy reeve of the RM of Sherwood wrapped on Thursday morning.

Both the Crown and defence focused their closing statements on two key pieces of evidence. The entire case depends on what was said in a private conversation between Probe and Reeve Jeffrey Poissant.

From the Crown’s perspective, Poissant testified that Probe tried to convince him to take part in a vote-trading deal. Poissant told court that Probe asked him to reverse his vote on an issue important to Probe, in exchange for Probe reversing his vote on an issue important to Poissant.

An audio recording of that conversation was presented in court. While not definitive, the Crown believed the recording backs up Poissant’s testimony that a deal was in the works.

The defence argued that neither the audio recording nor Poissant’s testimony prove anything. Court was told that Poissant’s and Probe’s family had a history of not getting along, and it provided motive for Poissant to potentially exaggerate what was discussed in that conversation. Defence also argued that the audio recording was too distorted to be reliable.

The judge reserved his decision until June 7.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Dale Hunter