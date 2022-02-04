Texas woman Regina Mayor mistaken for Regina's mayor on Twitter

A recent case of mistaken identity on Twitter led Texas woman Regina Mayor to clarify that she is not in fact, the Mayor of Regina.

The Houston-based executive who works for KMPG owns the Twitter handle @Regina_Mayor. Regina’s mayor, Sandra Masters, does not have a personal Twitter account.

Mayor said she has received tweets here and there from Regina residents mistaking her for Masters, most of which she ignored.

On Monday she responded to a tweet mistaking her for the elected leader of The Queen City, simply stating “I am not the Mayor. This is my name.”

I am not the Mayor. This is my name. — Regina Mayor (@Regina_Mayor) February 1, 2022

“Then I thought if someone is going to take the time to send a tweet, I think it’s just courteous to let them know that their tweet isn’t getting to the person intended to get to, so I started responding,” Mayor said.

She said she confused as to why that one circulated so much, because this isn’t the first time she has sent a simple response.

“My millennial daughter, who is 22, said it’s because I used punctuation and the way I phrased the tweet. She thought it was hysterical as well,” said Mayor. “I didn’t intend to be funny, but apparently it came off as funny.”

As of Friday afternoon, the tweet has been liked more than 400 times and retweeted more than 600 times.

“The tweet that I felt the most privileged by one that tagged me with the provincial leadership of Saskatchewan and your Prime Minister. I though wow, you think I’m that important,” Mayor joked.

She has also received messages from local businesses, like Rebellion Brewery, wanting to send her “City of Regina” and “Experience Regina” merchandise.

Excuse us, Mrs. Mayor, may we send you one of our shirts, that celebrates our fair city and all things Regina as a token of esteem?



There's a whole song behind the shirt too. We've been trying to convince the city to adopt this as the official slogan. pic.twitter.com/hlo89JG52I — Rebellion Brewing Co (@RebBrewRegina) February 1, 2022

Mayor said she never anticipated such a simple tweet to get so much traction, adding it’s coming full circle to an ongoing joke back home.

“I’ve lived my whole life with the joke ‘you should run for mayor. You would be the mayor Mayor,’ not realizing or connecting it that there is a [city] that matches my name,” Mayor said. “It’s like destiny to be the Mayor of Regina.”

She jokingly added that she will not be running for mayor because she wouldn’t be able to handle the cold temperatures.

“But I’ll be your adopted, southern, Texas friend,” she laughed.

Mayor Masters laughed about the situation, saying she has to find a way to connect with Mayor.

“My joke is that, my son’s name is frankly the name of a Texas city. So I was going to make a connection with her, where she’s Regina Mayor and I’m the Regina mayor and we have another Texas connection,” Masters said. “I think it’s fantastic.”

Mayor said Masters even offered to host me at a Saskatchewan Roughriders game if she wanted to come up.

“The way people have responded has been so warm, it makes me really want to visit the City of Regina and meet all the fabulous people I have been meeting virtually,” Mayor said.

But Mayor isn’t the only American resident getting mixed up with Canadian politicians on Twitter.

Erin O’Toole, a National Public Radio host in Colorado, started receiving followers and tweets after former Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole won the Conservative leadership in August 2020.

In Richmond, Virginia there is a Jason Kenney that gets tagged in tweets intended for the Premier of Alberta.

Both sent messages to Mayor online having fun with the mix-up.

Run for Mayor. Become Mayor. Have everyone call you Mayor Mayor. It'll be great. https://t.co/iKj3pHkCCR — Jᴀsᴏɴ Kᴇɴɴᴇʏ 😷 (@jasonkenney) February 1, 2022

“They’ve been giving me tips and tricks,” Mayor said. “I like the way [O’Toole] does it. She seems to really roll with it and enjoy her Canadian popularity, so I might take a page out of her playbook.”

Mayor uses her twitter account quite a bit to talk about oil and energy for work, but has taken a step back until the popularity of being a doppelgänger subsides so they don’t get lost.

“It might be pretty boring to the Canadians that are now following me,” she said.

She is also think about adding a disclaimer to her Twitter bio saying she is not from Canada, but for now said she is enjoying the wave.