

CTV News Regina





SaskPower says text messages informing customers of overbilling on their accounts are actually a scam.

According to the Crown, they messages say customers are eligible for a refund because of a billing error. But, the messages didn’t come from SaskPower and the Crown says it will never use e-transfers for transactions.

The link provided in the message takes customers to a website that asks for banking information, which scammers could use to steal money or commit identity theft.

SaskPower says it takes confidentiality of its customers seriously. More information about protecting yourself from scams can be found here.

Anyone who falls victim to a fraud should contact their bank, local police department and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Anyone concerned about their account balance is encouraged to reach out to SaskPower directly.