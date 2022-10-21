'That was a big accomplishment': Sask. pilot celebrates 50 years of flying with one hand

One Saskatchewan man celebrated 50 years since he embarked on his first solo flight where he proved he could safely fly a plane with one hand.

When Gustav Zelinski lost his hand in a farming accident near Wishart, Sask. 52 years ago, his life changed drastically.

“My dad was there and he pulled the lever on the combine and took my hand off,” Zelinski said.

At the time, he was 22-years-old. The setback motivated him to work towards his GED and his pilot licence.

"Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to fly. I would make runways, airplane models," he said.

He said after years of jumping through hoops, the Federal Department of Transport, which is now known as Transport Canada, let him resume training.

He took his first solo flight on Oct. 21, 1972.

"That was a big accomplishment in my eyes, and from there on we just kept going,” he said.

He obtained his licence a year later. Zelinski said he couldn’t have done it without his wife, Dolores Zelinski.

"It's very important to be supportive of someone with a disability,” she said. “If you're not very supportive, they can feel it and then they have doubts. You want to alleviate those doubts.”

Transport Canada did not comment on specifics but said all pilots must hold a valid aviation medical certificate that meet the physical and mental requirements of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

“An applicant shall demonstrate the ability to compensate for physical deficiency and to perform competently a task or simultaneous tasks,” it said.

“This applies in cases with a stable (non-progressive or paroxysmal) physical disability which is not associated with cognitive or other neurological problems that would create a hazard,”

A flight school in Regina said it creates a plan for the student once they pass the aviation medical.

“We just tell people if they are unsure, to get the aviation medical and see what they say,” Rylan Grubb with the Regina Flying Club said.

“We’ve had a lot of people who thought they wouldn’t pass the medical and they get approved for it. We’ve also had people who thought they would be good for a medical and find out they can’t get it.”

For Zelinski, the sky is the limit.

"If you got the will power and you want to go for something, you go for it," he said.

Whether he’s around farm or flight equipment, he said safety will always be his top priority.