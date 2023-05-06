'The Big Clean': North Central cleanup effort attracts huge turnout

Volunteers flocked to Regina’s North Central neighbourhood as spring cleaning got well underway over the weekend.

White Pony Lodge made a callout for volunteers for an event they call “The Big Clean.”

“We got close to 100 people who showed up,” White Pony Lodge member Leah O-Malley told CTV News.

In 2022, White Pony Lodge began organizing cleaning sessions in North Central. The attendance of these events were ranged from 10 to 15 people.

The turnout for this year’s ‘Big Clean’ was a welcoming surprise which made a big difference.

“The enthusiasm of the people, the fun we are having and change we are making … I am absolutely overjoyed with how many people showed up,” Nicki Clarke another White Pony Lodge member explained.

It was not only members of the North Central community who volunteered, but many others from right across Regina.

“I would hope that what everyone gets out of this … both residents of North Central and residents of other parts of the city is that we are all in this together,” Clarke said.

According to O-Malley, the White Pony Lodge will not hold another cleanup this summer.

However, she says other organizations in North Central likely will.