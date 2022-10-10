The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects

The “Catalyst Committee” is inviting residents of Regina to a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.

Public information sessions will be held at the AGT Lounge inside Mosaic Stadium from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.

The information sessions will be surrounding five recreation and culturally-based facility proposals and how to best implement the projects for the most economic and community benefits, according to a news release from the City of Regina.

“The projects proposed represent opportunities to grow local sport, recreation and culture, attract large-scale events to our community,” Councillor Bob Hawkins said in the release.

“As well as activate our downtown and contribute to Regina’s economic prosperity.”

For those who will not be present for the information sessions, an online public survey will be launched on Be Heard Regina on Oct. 17.

The City of Regina's catalyst committee will hold information sessions regarding ongoing project proposals. (Source: City of Regina)

“This is an incredible time for our city,” Tim Reid, Catalyst Committee Co-Chair & President and CEO of REAL said in the release.

“These projects are going to be transformational. The Committee takes this work very seriously to ensure everything is staged and prioritized properly to ensure the maximum benefit for everyone in our community.”

The city noted its other proposed projects in the release, including the beatification of streetscapes and improvements to transportation networks in the Scarth Street, 11th Avenue, Dewdney Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive corridors.

More information about the current Catalyst Committee project proposals can be found here.