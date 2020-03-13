REGINA -- The City of Regina will be speaking about its plans to address concerns over COVID-19 on Friday morning.

Mayor Michael Fougere, City Manager Chris Holden and Fire Chief Layne Jackson will speak at city hall at 10 a.m. CTVNewsRegina.ca will carry the press conference live.

On Thursday, the province announced a person in their 60s in Saskatoon had the first presumptive case of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization named the novel coronavirus a pandemic earlier this week.