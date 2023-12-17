The Comeback Society, Everyday Kitchen partner for 2nd annual Christmas dinner

With the season of giving having arrived in the Queen City – a local restaurant and non-profit have partnered yet again to provide a Christmas meal to those in need.

The Comeback Society’s annual Christmas dinner is intended to provide a hearty meal for those less fortunate.

Residents were bussed from Pepsi Park and the Regina Public Library’s central branch to the Everyday Kitchen – where they got to enjoy a warm meal and some good company.

Both the Comeback Society and The Everyday Kitchen told CTV News how meaningful a day the annual Christmas dinner is for everyone involved – particularly Alicia Morrow, who is the founder and CEO of The Comeback Society.

“We have no idea what people are facing on a day to day,” she said. “We work on the streets, we see a lot of adversities that people are going through and I think we just really wanna show that we care. That we have love and a place to come and eat with us.”

Download the CTV News app to get breaking news alerts from across Saskatchewan sent to your device

The partnership between the two well-know Regina fixtures is one that staff of both organizations look forward to.

“Its fantastic, its one of the highlights of our year,” Everyday Kitchen owner Mark Shmelinki explained. “My kids are here helping and they were bugging me last night wondering when it was coming up. So its honestly just a highlight for us, for our team.’

“Some of our staff come to help volunteer as well so we all look forward to it,” he added.

Both organizing teams were sure to mention that they hope to continue their annual tradition of helping others as long as they can.