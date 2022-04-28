'The culture needs to change': Victim of alleged sexual assault by military major calling for more support from CAF
WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault allegations.
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force at 15 Wing Moose Jaw is calling on the military to provide more help and resources for alleged victims.
Alexis Grosjean-Gladstone, 28, claimed the major had non-consensual sex with her two times in late 2021. She said they were dating at the time.
She is also married to another Royal Canadian Air Force member, who was stationed at 15 Wing Moose Jaw at the time of the alleged assaults.
ALLEGED INCIDENTS
On both occasions, Grosjean-Gladstone said she blacked out from drinking and alleges the major had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.
The first alleged incident, which she claims happened one night in October 2021, took place in a hotel room.
She said when she woke up the next morning, she could tell he had had sex with her.
“I asked him if he had sex with me that morning and he said yes,” she explained. “I said ‘well can you never do that again please. I don’t like it.’”
About a month later, she alleges the same thing happened – this time at his housing on the military base.
Once again, she said she could tell they had sex as soon as she woke up.
“I said ‘I asked you not to do it again’ and I left,” she said.
After talking about it with a friend and thinking for a few days, Grosjean-Gladstone said she decided to report him.
“I was pretty upset because that was twice that my consent was taken from me,” she explained.
She said she completed a sexual assault kit and the major was charged with two counts of sexual assault.
“He was charged and there were a few court dates that took place, but he never went to trial,” Grosjean-Gladstone said. “He passed away prior to his trial. So he was never found guilty.”
MILITARY SUPPORT
Grosjean-Gladstone said before the major’s death, she didn’t feel supported by the Canadian Armed Forces.
The Royal Canadian Air Force is part of the National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).
“I asked the military quite a few times for a few meetings. I wanted to talk to [the major’s] boss. Not even about him, just about what help was available to me, because I am a military spouse of another officer,” Grosjean-Gladstone said. “I just wanted to talk and nobody would talk to me. It felt like all the walls went up and no services were being offered.”
After his death, she said the CAF reached out several times to offer support.
“The moment he died, all of a sudden I was getting calls from bases all over Canada being like ‘here’s what you’re entitled to. Are you okay? How are you feeling?’” she said. “It felt very phoney to me. It felt like at that point it was just ‘we need to cover ourselves.’”
She said she was then offered conversations with the base padre and one with a high ranking officer.
The padre acts as a priest on the base, offering masses and counselling for members and spouses.
“After [the major died] another high ranking officer did take a meeting with me with permission from their bosses, and with the padre, just to ask me what they could do differently. What they could fix for the next girl. But they didn’t do it for me,” Grosjean-Gladstone said.
She said she told him they should listen to the victims and reach out to them as soon as an allegation is made.
“Nobody asked ‘are you okay?’ at the time. Help was promised, but help wasn’t given until afterwards. By then it was too late. There was more damage done,” she explained.
“It shouldn’t have to be this way. I should never have had to feel alone. I should never have had to feel like the military turned their back on me when I was married to one of their members, and still am.”
She said even after his death, she wasn’t given all the meetings she had asked for. She wanted to speak with the base colonel and the major’s boss, but she said those requests were rejected.
The Canadian Armed Forces declined an interview with CTV News. A media relations member said in an email “it would be inappropriate for us to comment on any alleged incidences or cases due to privacy concerns.”
In a written statement, the media relations branch said a victim-centric approach is adopted in every Military Police or Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigation in a number of ways.
It said the Military Police Victim Services Program provides assistance to victims by referring them to resources and support centres.
“For civilians, this includes local and community-based supports such as hospitals, services specializing in victim assistance, child protective services and emergency shelters,” the statement said.
It said past and present members of the CAF are provided resources through the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre.
In addition, the statement said every military police member completes RCMP trauma training, as well as a victim rights in Canada course.
“It is critical that the Royal Canadian Air Force, along with other elements of the Canadian Armed Forces, ensure that our processes to assist victims is immediate, effective and emotionally supportive in every way,” the statement said.
“We must have constant evaluation to ensure that any person who has suffered from sexual misconduct of any kind has the support they require for recovery.”
‘SHOULDN’T HAVE TO FEEL SCARED’
Grosjean-Gladstone said she wanted to share her experience to let other people, who may be in a similar situation in the future, know they are not alone.
She said she feels ostracized by some military members over her allegations.
“They shouldn’t have to feel scared and they definitely shouldn’t have to feel like they’re being blamed, especially by other members,” Grosjean-Gladstone said. “It’s just the culture, but the culture needs to change. This is why some people don’t come forward and why I thought about not coming forward at first and reporting him. Because I was scared - I was scared to lose all of my friends and I was scared what people would say about me.”
She said she has lost friends who are military members, but she said if sharing her story helps even one person in the future, then it’s worth it.
“I just hope when they do come forward, or if they do come forward, that the military has these resources in place for them,” Grosjean-Gladstone said.
“Nobody should ever have to feel scared and alone and blamed.”
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekend
Interim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
'Jeopardy!' phenom Mattea Roach on the lesser-known challenge of repeat wins: host banter
'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has proven she can conquer dozens of quiz clues with ease. But in addition to displaying superior skill with the buzzer, the phenom has had to prepare for another challenge that can get harder with each win: coming up with engaging anecdotes for each TV episode.
Harrowing allegation of rape in Russian-occupied Kherson
A 16-year-old Ukrainian alleges she was raped by a soldier in a part of the southern region of Kherson while it was occupied by Russian forces, an incident investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors and deemed a war crime.
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum
Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum Thursday as the United Nations' chief surveyed the destruction in towns outside Kyiv that experienced some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council
Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honour as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza could be home to downtown grocery store
A Vancouver-based developer has approached the City of Saskatoon with a proposal to open a full-service grocery store with a restaurant and take-out at the Midtown Plaza.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Accused received calls, texts from creditors in lead up to Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
The Crown closed its case Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial with testimony from its final three witnesses.
-
What type of weather can Manitobans expect this weekend
After two weekends in a row of major storms, residents of southern Manitoba can expect another Colorado low to affect the northern Great Plains from Friday into the weekend.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary’s longer-range forecast: Well above seasonal
Uneventful and warm in Calgary today
Edmonton
-
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A rather uneventful weather outlook
It's a rather uneventful weather outlook for Edmonton and area over the next few days.
-
Oilers put playoff prep up against Sharks
Not only do the Edmonton Oilers have a playoff spot clinched, but they head into Thursday's home clash with the San Jose Sharks with a few other achievements in hand.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
Doug Ford is set to unveil his 2022 budget. Here's what to expect
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government will table their 2022 budget Thursday afternoon, outlining not only their fiscal priorities for the year but the framework for their re-election campaign.
Ottawa
-
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekend
Interim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in East Vancouver
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in East Vancouver.
-
Vancouver city council rejects motion to add more surveillance cameras to city streets
Vancouver city council has voted against a motion to explore the use of CCTV cameras in public places.
-
No keys, broken windows, trash left by tenant: 3 stories of buying as-is real estate in B.C.
It's a sign of the competitive housing market that some British Columbia home buyers agree to buy a property "as is," and while that generally means accepting some flaws, it sometimes ends in a legal dispute.
Montreal
-
Eastbound A-132 closed in Longueuil after multi-vehicle collision
At least one person is in hospital after a collision involving several vehicles on the A-132 in Longueuil.
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Four teens arrested for speeding after vehicles allegedly stolen in Toronto
Four teenagers from Laval have been arrested after three luxury SUVs were caught speeding at more than 170 km/h near Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of the Island of Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
Injuries from apparent motorcycle crash were actually from assault, Nanaimo RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help as they investigate an aggravated assault that happened in the city last week.
-
Victoria family still recovering physically and emotionally after arson injures daughter
Father Yuriy Vyshnevskyy says his eldest daughter had a second surgery on her left arm to repair nerve damage caused when she leapt from the second-floor window.
-
Pickleball court pilot project coming to Beacon Hill Park
After making a racket, Victoria's pickleball community is smiling after getting some good news about new court space on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
'Blows my mind': N.S. man receives $1,000 bill after power disconnected, smart meter removed
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
'Smoker's paradise': Dilapidated half-duplex sells quickly after brutally honest listing goes viral
The owners of a half-duplex listed for sale in the Halifax area say they're relieved it sold quickly, but were unprepared for a torrent of unwanted attention because of the online listing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury OPP sergeant accused of stealing from evidence locker
A 27-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police has been suspended with pay in Sudbury after being accused of stealing from the evidence vault.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
Kitchener
-
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have voted on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo Region District School Board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.