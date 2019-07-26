The demolition of Maple Leaf Pool is underway
Demolition has begun on Maple Leaf Pool (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina)
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 10:50AM CST
Demolition of Maple Leaf Pool is officially underway.
The pool was slated to close permanently, but after debate at city council and presentations from concerned residents, the city opted to renovate it instead.
The city says it is looking to build something other than a typical square pool and held a meeting in June to hear ideas from the public.
A construction date hasn’t been set, but the city hopes to have the pool open again next year.