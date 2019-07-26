

Demolition of Maple Leaf Pool is officially underway.

The pool was slated to close permanently, but after debate at city council and presentations from concerned residents, the city opted to renovate it instead.

Maple Leaf Pool is being demolished. After area residents protested its closure, City Council voted to replace the aging facility. #yqr @CityofRegina @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/l4o3GOFBOI — Gareth Dillistone (@CTVGareth) July 26, 2019

The city says it is looking to build something other than a typical square pool and held a meeting in June to hear ideas from the public.

A construction date hasn’t been set, but the city hopes to have the pool open again next year.