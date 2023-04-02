'The official start of spring': 45th Spring Home Show comes to Regina

The Regina Spring Home Show made its 45th appearance over the weekend marking the official start of the spring season.

From landscaping and outdoor projects, to furnaces and air conditioners, the show had something for just about everyone.

Residents from the Regina area were eager to get a head start on their summer projects.

Katie Fisher just bought a house in the Queen City and is excited to build her backyard from scratch.

“The backyard will be melting and it will be zero-scape back there so we are looking forward to getting some ideas for what we can do,” Fisher explained.

Thousands of people flocked to the Cooperators Centre to kick-start their own projects and renovations.

“We have had an excellent weekend,” Stu Niebergall, president and CEO of the Regina Home Builders Association, said.

“The exhibit space was all sold out this year and it’s been a great weekend.”

From outdoor to indoor projects, the home show displayed hundreds of ideas for eager customers and allowed vendors the opportunity to educate potential clients.

“For us, it is always the official start of spring, so everybody can come back out and get excited about reimagining their outdoor space and just enjoying their homes a little bit more,” Sean Stefan, owner of The Rusty Shovel said.

An added bonus for businesses and vendors is the opportunity to connect with the community.

“Getting to know other businesses in town here and you see other vendors come to your booth and check things out and vice versa,” Stefan said.

“It’s also good to get to know people in your community.”

For many, the Spring Home Show is the perfect first stop of the season.

“The show is just a launching place,” Niebergall said.

“For us to be able to highlight the importance of our industry, to the community as a whole because it does generate a significant amount of GDP within our community and a lot of economic spin off.”