'The only acceptable number is zero': Sask. launches new WorkSafe strategy

The Saskatchewan Government has launched a new plan to reduce the number of work-related deaths and serious injuries in the province.

The five-year strategy focuses on two key streams: a regulatory and enforcement stream, and prevention and learning stream.

“There’s responsibility on the part of the worker and responsibility on the part of the employer to see that the worker is educated and understands what they need to do to stay safe,” said Don Morgan, Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

The government plans to prioritize three workplace sectors with the highest rate of injury: healthcare, transportation and construction.

Common injuries in healthcare include slips, falls, and strains from lifting, according to Morgan, while the transportation sector sees several motor-vehicle accidents and the construction industry deals with falls from heights.

On average, approximately 2,400 workers are seriously injured in the province each year.

In 2021, 31 people died from workplace accidents.

The number of fatalities was slightly higher in 2020 when Chris Lang’s father, Trent, was killed on the job. He was one of 34 people who died that year.

Trent, 63, worked for a fertilizer company. He died while starting an old tractor with a faulty transmission, according to his son.

“Whoever had driven it previous had left it in gear. So when he reached in to start it, it ran him over,” Lang said.

“A life was lost because somebody didn’t want to have proper machinery or safe equipment.”

Lang said employers need to be held accountable when it comes to training their employees. He also hopes stories like his father’s can help prevent other workplace fatalities.

“You see so much where people are just complacent and not making sure the right steps are taken,” he said.

“I would just like to see them do their due diligence to make sure their workers are safe and they do come home.”

The government implemented its first three-year Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy in 2019. In that strategy, the government focused on inspections and certain causes of workplace accidents.

According to Morgan, the province saw positive results in those areas. He said the amount of workplace incidents dropped due to COVID-19. However, he said those numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“There was sort of an appearance that we were gaining ground but the reality of it is that we weren’t,” Morgan said.

“The only acceptable number is zero. Zero injuries. Zero fatalities. Zero suffering. So it’s not a matter of saying we have a target to reduce it by a specified amount. We will continue until we have eradicated workplace injuries.”

The number of reported psychological injuries has increased in recent years after the government passed legislation that made it easier to report.

“We need to take that energy that we focus on physical injuries and focus on psychological injuries as well,” said Sean Tucker, university professor and OH&S expert.

Tucker helped with the research that was used to develop the strategy. He and the government believe more work needs to be done.

Tucker found approximately 64,000 hours of work was lost in the healthcare sector due to employees taking time off for workplace injuries.

“It brings awareness and visibility to the problem and it also focuses our attention on some of the sectors with higher rates,” Tucker said.

“Employers have the greatest responsibility for ensuring a healthy workplace and so if we can reach more employers, I think that’s important as well.”

Tucker said fines and the fear of prosecution could act as deterrents. However, he said work needs to be done to prosecute higher fines in order to send a stronger message.

The new Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy will be followed until 2028.