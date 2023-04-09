'The right direction': Regina brewery hosts Cree woman who was denied service due to facial tattoo

A well-known Regina brewery is doing its part to make sure it doesn’t perpetuate discrimination against Indigenous peoples.

The Pile O’ Bones Brewing Company in Regina was host to Sara Carriere-Burns, a Cree woman who was recently refused service in Prince Albert because she has a facial tattoo.

“I had went for supper at PabCo in Prince Albert and I was asked to leave because of my facial tattoo on my chin,” Burns told CTV News.

“I tried to explain about the significance and that it was from my culture, it was a part of my culture and he just wouldn't have it.”

Burns explained that her tattoo represents her fight for sobriety following a battle with addiction.

The symbol also honours her children, both biological and adopted.

“I knew how committed I was … to my sobriety and my culture and how it basically saved my life. It was a way to honour that.”

For Josh Morrison, one of the founders of Pile O’ Bones, a meeting with Burns was absolutely needed after her incident in Prince Albert.

“We really wanted to call our staff to action on how we can be better allies to better support Indigenous people and promote reconciliation,” he told CTV News.

“This is a person that had just a ton of wisdom to share, a ton of life [and] perspective to share. I really hope our staff got something out of it.”

As part of her presentation, Burns had members of the brewery’s staff stand at one end of the room.

She then read out a list of roadblocks faced by Indigenous peoples such as drug addiction, abuse and other hardships. Those who hadn’t faced any of the conditions were allowed two steps forward.

“We’re all in the same race, it’s just different starting points,” she said after reading out the list.

The exercise led Morrison, who is Metis, to take a look at his own advantages.

“I thought it was really interesting that the group that was at the front, that were taking the steps because they didn't face the barriers, were mostly white folks, and actually even our ownership group,” he recalled.

“That caused me to take a look at the own privilege that I have, even as a Metis person. The privilege that we all have and see how we can help bring others up.”

“Because that's what it's all about. Building others up,” he added.

For Burns, the event was a great outlet.

“I'm really grateful that I had this opportunity and that they opened their doors and gave their staff the opportunity to learn,” she said.

“A few of them had said that it was very eye opening and that's what we want … so this gives me hope that we're going in the right direction.”