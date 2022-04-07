'The right thing to do': Green Shirt Day honours Logan Boulet legacy, encourages organ donor registration

The Saskatchewan government wants to see thousands more people register as organ and tissue donors through the online provincial registry.

April is National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month. April 7 marks Green Shirt Day to honour the legacy of former Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet.

He was killed in the bus crash on April 6, 2018.

Boulet saved six lives through organ donation. His story inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to sign up as donors in the weeks following, which is commonly known as the Logan Boulet Effect.

Boulet signed his donor card on his 21st birthday after telling his dad “it’s the right thing to do.”

Boulet was inspired by his former trainer who also saved six lives through organ donation when he died in June 2017.

“We’re just so proud that Logan made that decision,” said Toby, Boulet’s father. “We’re happy that Logan’s decision and our advocacy … is able to give people who want hope, hope that there will be an organ for them when they need it.”

The provincial government launched its online organ and tissue donor registry in 2020. Since then, nearly 18,000 Saskatchewan residents have joined the donor list.

Today is Green Shirt Day across Canada to recognize the Logan Boulet Effect and to raise awareness about organ donation in Canada.



Consider talking to your family about how you can be a donor and help save a life just like Logan did. pic.twitter.com/zxkhfWHCFy — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 7, 2022

Saskatchewan’s organ and tissue donor program was halted in 2021 due to healthcare system pressures created by COVID-19. The health minister said the program is “back up and running in full force for 2022.”

Saskatchewan had a record-high 26 organ donors in 2020/21. Nineteen people donated organs in 2021/22. Officials said 26 organ donors is the target for 2022/23.

The Saskatchewan government allocates more than $1.2 million in annual funding to the provincial organ and tissue donation program.

People 16 years old or older can register as an organ and tissue donor online here. The government said registered donors should speak to their families about their decision.

The Boulets said they are happy to see governments making it a little easier for people to become organ and tissue donors.

“We want people to be inspired by Logan,” said Bernadine, Boulet’s mother.

However, she said it’s most important family members know the organ donor’s wishes before they pass.

“We want people to have that conversation,” she said. “Even if they’ve registered, families can still override that and make the decision for their loved one to not be an organ donor.”

One organ donor can save up to eight lives and one tissue donor can help up to 75 people.

The T.C. Douglas building in Regina will be lit up in green on April 7 to honour Saskatchewan patients who have passed away while waiting for transplants.