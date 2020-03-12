REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says its playoffs will continue as planned amid concerns over COVID-19.

The league says its provided its teams with "several precautionary health advisories to follow" about COVID-19 and the flu.

Statement with regards to coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/9D5gzInyWe — SJHL (@theSJHL) March 12, 2020

"Should higher levels of government or hockey administration issue restrictions, the SJHL will determine what is in the best interest of our players, teams and fans at that time," SJHL President Bill Chow said in a statement on twitter.

The SJHL is currently in its first round of playoffs.