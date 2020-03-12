The SJHL playoffs will continue as planned during despite COVID-19
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 1:50PM CST
The SJHL Logo for the 2019 Season. (Courtesy: The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says its playoffs will continue as planned amid concerns over COVID-19.
The league says its provided its teams with "several precautionary health advisories to follow" about COVID-19 and the flu.
"Should higher levels of government or hockey administration issue restrictions, the SJHL will determine what is in the best interest of our players, teams and fans at that time," SJHL President Bill Chow said in a statement on twitter.
The SJHL is currently in its first round of playoffs.