MOOSE JAW -- The Moose Jaw Wildlife Federation’s Pheasant Program has been running for more than 20 years, but because of COVID-19, this year is a little different than in the past.

The program sees classrooms of various ages take in pheasant eggs to nurture them in an incubator until they hatch.

“It’s a way for them to learn right in the school, and also develop an appreciation for natural resource and be able to give back straight to the resource,” Todd Smith, the president of the Moose Jaw Wildlife Federation and chair of the program, said.

Because in-class sessions ended early for students, a few willing teachers decided to take the incubators and eggs home with them so they could film it and share the hatch with their students.

Amy Novak, a grade two teacher, was one of the hosts. She filmed the whole process and shared it digitally with her class.

“We had 41 eggs in our house in an incubator in my kitchen,” Novak said. “The kids got to comment and make predictions on how many would hatch, and it was still kind of fun to do.”

Novak said in a normal year, it’s a hands-on way to teach life-cycle curriculum to her students.

“You have to make sure the humidity and the temperature is at the right points. The kids really get to take care of them and rotate them,” she said. “The students really get connected to it.”

Novak said the hatch is always the most exciting part.

After that point, the chicks stay in the classroom for one day and the students are able to hold them. Then the Moose Jaw Wildlife Federation takes the birds to a brood box for a few more weeks.

Eventually, the pheasants are released into the wild. Older students in the program track data so they can compare it each year.

“We figured if we put [numbered] bands on them, we would know where they were released, what dates, what years, so you’re able to look at year over year survival and dispersal rates for populations,” Smith said.

The Moose Jaw Wildlife Federation said it welcomes any teachers who are interested in taking part in the Pheasant Program next year to reach out.