'The war is happening and support is needed': Community groups walk for Ukraine and prepare for influx of refugees
Special charter flights have already brought over 1,000 Ukrainians to Canada. The next destination for those fleeing the war in Ukraine will be Saskatchewan.
Community organizations are preparing for a charter flight set to arrive in the province in early July, potentially bringing several hundred Ukrainian refugees.
“We know that it’s coming in early July and we know that it’s coming to Saskatchewan for sure and there’s no details yet about how people can sign up but we’ll share that as soon as it’s available,” said Petro Nakutnyy, a member of the resettlement committee.
Previous flights sponsored by the Canadian government brought Ukrainians to Winnipeg, Halifax and Montreal. There was also a privately sponsored flight to Edmonton.
Assistance with airfare is crucial for many who want to come to Canada.
“It’s a challenge for families that just ran from Ukraine to afford a ticket for a whole family,” said Nakutnyy.
“So, this is generally helpful and we’ve been waiting and hoping for a plane to come to Saskatchewan.”
About 500 Ukrainians have used their own means to get to Saskatchewan since the Russian invasion began in February.
Anastasiia Chernenko joined family that had previously settled in Regina.
“She’s saying that she loves Ukraine so much and she’s saying that she would love to go back but of course it’s not possible while the war is happening there,” Chernenko explained, speaking through a translator.
Newly arrived Ukrainians will have the support of those who have been in Saskatchewan over a longer term. Many gather in front of the legislative building every Sunday afternoon for a Ukraine awareness walk.
“We still need that people would talk about Ukraine, that they’d remember that the war is happening there and support is needed in all the ways. One of them is awareness,” explained Anastatsiia Sheichuk, who was taking part in the walk on Sunday.
Ukrainians arriving from Poland on next month’s charter flight will have plenty of support from the moment they step off the plane. Housing and employment is now being arranged to make for a smooth tradition to life in Saskatchewan.
