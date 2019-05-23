

CTV Regina





Two men are facing multiple gun-related charges after an incident early Monday morning.

Police were called to the area near Northgate Mall just after midnight for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police say the vehicle was reported as stolen.

While travelling to the call, officers saw two men who fit the description of the suspects on the Broad Street bridge. One of the men ran when police approached, and was emptying items from his pockets. A police dog helped arrest the suspect, who discarded a sawed-off shotgun while running from police.

Eric Lee Alvin Kakakaway, 22, and Stuart Michael George Sabiston, 31, are both facing multiple gun charges. Kakakaway is also charged with breaching probation and Sabiston is charged with possession of stolen property.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday morning.