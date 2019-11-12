REGINA -- According to the Regina Loyal Canadian Legion, a number of poppy boxes from around Regina were stolen before the donations could be returned to the Legion.

“The money collected in those boxes is done so with best intentions so that the Royal Canadian Legions across Canada might help our veterans,” the Regina branch of the Legion said in a Facebook post.

The Legion said if any culprit wishes to return the boxes, the branch would appreciate it.

The funds donated go toward veterans’ homelessness, PTSI and addictions counselling.