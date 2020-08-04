REGINA -- SaskPower saw $2,000 in losses following two incidents of theft earlier this year.

The province reported the losses on Tuesday, saying the first theft occurred sometime in January.

The second theft was discovered in mid June, according to the province. The first theft wasn’t reported until the second theft was discovered.

The province estimates $2,000 was lost. The report covers the first quarter of 2020-21.

In the report, it said the incidents were reported to RCMP. Security and human resources staff launched an investigation but couldn’t find sufficient evidence.

The province said security is currently working with management to review ways it can implement additional security measures to help prevent thefts from happening in the future.

The government also tabled loss reports for the Ministry of Health, and for Saskatchewan Polytechnic and regional colleges.

It found no losses in the ministry or the postsecondary schools.

The loss report for the health ministry covered Jan. 1 to March 31. The report for the post secondary schools covered April 1 to June 30.