'Their own decisions': Premier Scott Moe comments on declining COVID-19 immunizations

As COVID-19 vaccination rates decrease in Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe has reiterated that it continues to be the sole responsibility of residents to keep up to date in their immunizations.

“Do I hope the vaccine uptake was higher in the province? Certainly,” Moe told reporters in Prince Albert on April 11.

“That being said, people have to make their own decisions on the vaccines ultimately that they received. In particular in the first, quite some time as we entered this pandemic, vaccines most certainly did prove to be effective in helping us in our hospitals situation.”

The province’s most recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Report (CRISP), covering March 12 to 25, revealed that 95 deaths in Saskatchewan have been linked to COVID-19 since the start of the year.

In regards to booster uptake, Regina has the highest percentage of those who are fully up-to-date with their vaccines, around 52 per cent, a CRISP report from March 2 explained.

Saskatoon has the second-highest rate, sitting at just over 49 per cent.

The overall rate of people fully up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines in Saskatchewan is 46 per cent.

“So it's everyone's personal and an individual decision on whether they're going to avail themselves to the booster vaccines that are available today,” Moe added.

“And I would leave that with them.”

With files from CTV News' Josh Lynn.