'There is quite a discrepancy': Survey results vary on proposed downtown arena in Regina

The amount of support and opposition residents have for a downtown arena depends on which survey City of Regina officials are looking at.

The city conducted two different polls – a scientific poll and an online survey – to better understand the desire for a new multi-purpose event centre and where residents want to see it built. The results vary based on which poll is being considered.

“Both polls have validity,” city manager Niki Anderson said.

The scientific poll randomly selected 100 residents from each ward for a total of 1,000 participants. They were polled over the phone.

In the scientific poll, about two-thirds of participants believe a new multi-purpose event centre is needed. Of those two-thirds, participants' support is split between the downtown location and a location outside of the city’s core.

A second survey was offered online to all Regina residents. More than 8,000 people participated.

In that survey, 53.1 per cent of participants said the new arena is not needed, while 43. 8 per cent thought it was necessary.

“There is quite a discrepancy between the two (polls), so it is giving you different information online compared to the scientific one,” president of forum research Lorne Bozinoff said. Bozinoff helped conduct the surveys.

“I would say (the discrepancy) is typical. What it (the online survey) does show is that there was a group of people who feel strongly about this issue, but that group is not representative of the rest of the community.”

Council previously voted in favour of a new aquatic centre, listed as the second priority for the Catalyst Committee. However, they pressed pause on the other catalyst recommendations after deciding more public consultation was needed for the proposed downtown arena project.

The city conducted the public survey from March 9 to 19. The scientific survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.09 per cent 19 times out of 20. A margin of error cannot be determined for the online survey.

