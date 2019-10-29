REGINA -- Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said western alienation and concerns for the western economy were among the topics he discussed with Prime Minister Trudeau during a phone call on Tuesday morning.

“I was very clear with him about the concerns I had, and I also urged him to speak soon with the Premier,” Fougere said.

The carbon tax, pipelines, the blue wave in the west and how to help the western economy were all topics Fougere indicated he discussed with Prime Minister Trudeau.

“I think he acknowledges that the election results have clearly shown deficiencies in his policy and in his approach,” he said. “…I emphasized the need for action, and not just words.”

Fougere said the PM didn’t give any specific examples about how he would bridge the gap between Ottawa and the west.

“There needs to be a meeting of minds so that we can meet the objectives federally, and provincially,” he said.