REGINA -- Fall sports at Canada West schools have been cancelled, the conference announced Monday.

No competition, including the regular season, playoffs or championships, will occur for football, soccer, women’s rugby 15’s and women’s field hockey during the first term of the 2020-21 season.

For fifth year football linebacker Robbie Lowes, this was supposed to be his final year with the Rams.

“I realize there’s a chance I never step on that field again,” said Lowes beside the Rams practice facility at the University of Regina.

Canada West’s 17 member universities ratified the decisions unanimously in a vote on Friday.

“We’re making a decision today that we feel is in the best interest in the health of our student athletes, our coaches and our fans,” said Canada West President Clint Hamilton.

Just a few weeks ago, the conference said it was going to shorten the seasons of fall sports teams, like football.

“The toughest part is I thought we were going in a positive direction. They made the adjustment, it was supposed to be a five game schedule, I was really hopeful for that,” added Lowes.

Student athletes won’t lose a year of eligibility and University of Regina athletes will still receive athletic scholarships.

However for Lowes, there’s another issue. Football players in U Sports can’t play over the age of 25. Lowes will be 25 next season.

“I hope they raise the age gap and I just hope I get another year to play,” said Lowes.

Regina’s Director of Sport, Community Engagement and Athlete Development Lisa Robertson says there are many details still being worked out.

“There’s some football specific rules like age cap that need to be addressed and decided on, that will be decided at the U Sport level.”

Championships for golf, cross country and swimming will be made by July 15. Two terms sports, such as hockey, volleyball and basketball, will not begin prior to January 1, 2021.

A final decision will be made no later than October 8 if those sports seasons will occur.

The decision to cancel the fall sports is being made months in advance because of a shift to online courses for the fall semester.

“We didn’t want to wait and have students commit to housing and financially disadvantage them and potentially losing deposits so we felt we needed to make the decision now,” says Robertson.

Canada West has created a task force that communicates with local health professionals, but a return to sport could take months.

“If there’s no vaccine and the physical distancing requirements have not changed across our 4 provinces, it’s going to be hard to envision us playing a January to March season,” says Hamilton.

But there are many questions which still need to be answered.

“Who knows how it’s going to affect the [2021], this is a long term thing,” says Lowes. “It’s not just a one year thing, there are a lot of questions.”