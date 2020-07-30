REGINA -- Three provincial parks are set to host several drive-in movie nights, with participation from community businesses.

There will be four movies screened at three different Saskatchewan Parks:

July 31: Moose Mountain Park will show The Great Outdoors at 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 22: Blackstrap Provincial Park will show Toy Story 4 at 9 p.m.

Sept. 4: Blackstrap Provincial Park will show Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at 9 p.m.

Sept. 5: Buffalo Pound Provincial Park will show The Lion King (2019) at 9 p.m.

“Promotional items from the Kenosee Inn & Cabins, Kenosee Superslides and Club 19/Golf Kenosee will be given away prior to the event. Movie-goers are encouraged to go to the park early and enjoy a special rate at Master’s Mini Golf or take part in a meet and greet with horses from the Kenosee Lake Riding Academy before the show,” the province said in a news release.

The movie events will be free to attend with a park entry permit. Space is available on a first come first serve basis.