'These acts of violence have to stop': James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders speak
The leader of a Saskatchewan community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured issued a plea for an end to violence and asked for more resources to prevent future tragedies.
"These acts of violence have to stop and they have to stop now," James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns said while speaking at a news conference in the community on Thursday.
Burns called for government support for measures such as local tribal policing and treatment centres to help those who are suffering from addictions.
With news of Queen Elizabeth's death breaking just before the news conference began, Burns also offered his gratitude for a message she issued just a day prior, offering her condolences to the community.
He also thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Scott Moe for their support in the wake of the tragedy.
There were 10 deaths on the First Nation as result of the stabbing spree which occured on Sunday. A man was also killed the village of Weldon roughly 30 kilometeres away.
The news conference came a day after the arrest and subsequent death of Myles Sanderson. The 31-year-old was the prime suspect in the mass stabbing incident that resulted in 11 deaths and 18 injuries. He was taken into custody south of Rosthern, Sask. after a four-day man hunt.
Sanderson later died after going into medical distress once he was in custody. RCMP are working to determine his cause of death.
His brother, Damien, 31, was originally sought in connection with the attacks.
He was found dead on Monday in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation. His injuries did not appear self-inflicted, according to police.
Burns spoke publicly for the first time following the incident during a vigil held in Prince Albert Wednesday night.
"I'm holding back a lot of hurt, anger. I wish this was just a dream," Burns said.
"Every day when I woke up, that's the first thing I thought of."
Burns asked for prayers for both his community and Weldon.
"We all need it," he said.
