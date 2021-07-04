REGINA -- Two men from Northern Alberta are walking to Ottawa to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and Canada’s history of residential schools.

Adam McDonald and Stanley Jean settled into Regina for a short break on Sunday. The pair have been walking east toward Ottawa since May 29, to raise awareness for issues impacting Indgeinous communities,

"The reason we're walking to Ottawa is for the Missing andMurdered Indigenous Women and all the 1,300plus children that have been discovering [at] the residential schools," Adam McDonald, one of the Northern Warrior Walkers said.

The two men were already on their journey when news of the first discovery of unmarked graves were found in Kamloops, BC.

"We put in our hearts for mind, body, and spirit. After that we said we were not going to give up, we're going to keep on going. We are doing this for all the little innocent little children, and also for all our first nation people across this country,” McDonald said.

The men have encountered many people during their travels and believe there has been a shift in learning and understanding Indigenous people’s struggles.

When they arrive in Ottawa, McDonald hopes to speak with the Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I’d like to have a good talk with them, because what I have, what we have been through me and my brother up along this journey.” McDonald added. “There's so much minority out there on where we should be paying attention to one another, not fighting against one another.”

The spiritual brothers, as they call themselves are hoping through their journey people will come to have a better understanding of one another.