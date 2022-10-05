'These are going to be your community leaders': Elementary students honoured for safety patrol work

Members of the St. Paul School safety patrol in Yorkton were recognized by the City on Wednesday. (Brady Lang/CTV News) Members of the St. Paul School safety patrol in Yorkton were recognized by the City on Wednesday. (Brady Lang/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener