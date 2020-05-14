Regina’s city hall, community centres and recreation facilities are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the additional changes due to the Victoria Day long weekend:

  • Civic Offices: Closed.
  • Landfill & Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.
  • Garbage Collection: Garbage will be picked up as usual.
  • Recycling: Recycling will be picked up as usual.
  • Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed. Transit Information Centre on 11th Avenue is closed to public until further notice.
  • Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.