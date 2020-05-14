These are the additional closures in Regina for Victoria Day
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:06PM CST
Regina’s city hall, community centres and recreation facilities are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are the additional changes due to the Victoria Day long weekend:
- Civic Offices: Closed.
- Landfill & Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.
- Garbage Collection: Garbage will be picked up as usual.
- Recycling: Recycling will be picked up as usual.
- Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed. Transit Information Centre on 11th Avenue is closed to public until further notice.
- Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.