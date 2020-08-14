REGINA -- The Regina Public School board rolled out a number of changes for elementary schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release, the school board said staff and administrators are working to restart school in a way that is safe for students and staff.

FIRST DAY BACK

While the first day of school is set for Sept. 1, Regina Public School students will have their returns to school staggered. Students will attend school at different times during the first week. Exact times and details will be available soon.

NEW RECESS TIME

The times before and after recess normally see students gathered in hallways and smaller areas. Morning recess will now take place from 8:53 to 9:08 a.m. and afternoon recess from 3:22 to 3:37 p.m.

Morning and afternoon breaks will be provided, and classes will take turns going outside to reduce physical contact.

“Some Regina Public Schools have been successfully using adjusted recesses for many years. They can provide teachers with more flexibility with instruction time and play time,” RPS said in the news release.

SCHOOL ZONE TRAFFIC

Regina Public Schools advises parents not to drive or stop vehicles within one block of the school. Students are encourages to walk, bike or run to school.

LIMITING SCHOOL VISITORS

Public access to schools will be restricted. Electronic and telephone communication with parents is encouraged. Visitors will be asked to contact the school before arriving. Guest speakers and presentations are disallowed until further notice.

In a Tweet, Regina Public Schools said it hopes to release similar guidelines for high schools soon and that parents will hear directly from the school board next week.