REGINA -- The province has released an updated version of its five-phase plan to re-open the province starting next week, including new guidelines for retail stores and golf courses.

The first phase of the plan, scheduled to come into effect Monday, allows restricted medical services like dentists, chiropractors and optometrists to open for service again.

Golf courses

Golf courses can open on May 15, but will come with strict guidelines and cleaning procedures. The province originally said golf club rentals wouldn’t be allowed, but on Friday updated their plan to allow rentals of golf clubs and pull carts as long as they are disinfected between each use.

Pro shops can start offering services on May 19.

Phase two: Retail stores

Retail stores can open to the public on May 19.

The original re-open plan announced last week said retailers wouldn’t allow exchanges or refunds, or for customers to use change rooms.

In the updated plan released on Friday, the province says returns and exchanges are discouraged but allowed. Any merchandise should be cleaned and disinfected before it is returned to the retail floors and should be isolated in a separate bin for 72 hours.

Health officials also say customers should still only touch things they intend to purchase. Change rooms can be used, but need to be cleaned and disinfected between each use.

Change rooms can also only operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Defining hair dressing services

The updated plan says hair dressers and barbers can wash, cut, style and colour hair under phase two of the plan.

The previous plan did not define what services could be provided.

Clients are still encouraged to come alone and arrive a maximum of five minutes before their appointment.

Garden centres

The government has relaxed its rules for greenhouse operators.

In the original re-opening plan, garden centres could allow one customer per 1,000 square feet of retail space.

In Friday’s plan the province said garden centres can operate as a retail store.

The centres will need to have one-way aisles to maintain proper physical distancing and have signage indicating those directions and the maximum number of people in the store.

Greenhouses are also encouraged to monitor the number of people in their store and, once the maximum is reached, only allow a person to enter when another one exits.

The fully updated plan can be viewed here: