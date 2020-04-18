REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has shared some of the funniest and strangest calls its communications officers have received.

To celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, RPS posted its top five favourite "curious calls."

Over the last little while, our Communications Officers have been keeping track of their favourite ‘curious calls’. To end National Public Safety Telecommunications Week – we’re sharing the RPS Top 5 Strangest Calls. Enjoy! #NPSTW2020 pic.twitter.com/EzvwbdtplU — Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 17, 2020

Sandwich emergency

Communications officer: “9-1-1, where is your emergency?”

Caller: “I am in Regina, but I left a cheese sandwich in my oven in Moose Jaw.”

Non-impaired driving

Caller: “Yes, I would like to report my sister-in-law for impaired driving, but it’s not from alcohol.”

Communications officer: “What is she impaired by?”

Caller: “Stupidity.”

How long is a lifetime ban?

Communications officer: “Hello this is Regina Police Service, Communications.”

Caller: “Yeah, hi. I have a lifetime firearms ban. I was just wondering, how many years is that?”

K-Z-B

A caller phoned RPS, who wanted to know if his stolen license plate was off the system as stolen. His plate was ***KZB.

He spelled it phonetically “…Kinky Zombie Bras”.

Lettuce and baking soda?

Communications Officer: “9-1-1, where is your emergency?”

Caller: “Well I don’t know if this is an emergency, but my nephew just ate raw lettuce and baking soda. Is that bad?”