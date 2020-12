REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Heath Authority wants to advise the public of holiday hours at COVID-19 drive thru testing sites.

The hours are as follows:

REGINA

December 24: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 25: Closed

December 26: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 31: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 1: Closed

SASKATOON

December 24: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

December 25: Closed

December 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 28: 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

December 31: 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

January 1: Closed

YORKTON

December 24 to January 1: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

PRINCE ALBERT