Advertisement
These are the places where you can cool down during Regina's heat wave
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 3:16PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 3:17PM CST
The sun is seen over Regina, Sask. on June 3, 2021. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
Share:
REGINA -- As temperatures continue to climb in Regina, the city has released a list of public places where people can go to help cool down.
Some offer an air conditioned location, others offer food and/or water.
ALL NATIONS HOPE NETWORK & AWASIW
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m., 9 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday 9 p.m. to 7 a.m
- Food and water available
- Capacity limited to six to eight people
NEWO-YOTINA FRIENDSHIP CENTRE
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bagged breakfast at 9 a.m.
- Bagged lunch available once per week
- Water available
- Capacity limited to four in common area, two in overdose prevention site
SALVATION ARMY HAVEN OF HOPE MINISTRIES
- Monday to Friday 1 to 3 p.m.
- Water available
- Capacity limited to two people
STREET CULTURE PROJECT
- Available to youth only
- Open 24/7
- Bagged lunches and water available
SWAP
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Water and coffee available
- Capacity limited to eight people
REGINA PUBLIC LIBRARY
- Hours vary by location
- Water bottle fill station available
- Bathrooms available
- Capacity varies by location
CITY OF REGINA FACILITIES
Spray pads, recreation facilities and neighbourhood centres
- Water bottle fill stations
- Capacity varies by location
Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre
- Water cooler and bottle fill station available
- Capacity limited to six to eight people
AIDS PROGRAMS SOUTH SASKATCHEWAN
- Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.
- Baked goods and water available
- Food varies by day
AL RITCHIE HERITAGE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE
- Open Monday to Friday
- Bread, coffee, water available
JOHN HOWARD SOCIETY
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Water, snacks and coffee available
- Food hampers when provided
- Phone available
REGINA FOOD BANK
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Food provided by appointment