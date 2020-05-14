REGINA -- Golf courses and drive-on theatres will be able to open for business in Saskatchewan on Friday.

They will need to operate under strict guidelines laid out in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

Golf courses

Anyone using a golf course in the province will need to follow strict physical distancing guidelines.

Tee times also need to be pre-booked at least 12 minutes apart to avoid large groups of people on the courses. Up to four people can golf in the same group, the province says.

Club and cart rentals are available, but must be cleaned thoroughly between users.

Driving ranges can also open as long as proper physical distancing is maintained.

Food services can only offer pick-up or delivery.

Drive-in theatres

Drive-in theatres can open Friday as long as people can maintain proper physical distancing.

Cars need to be at least five metres apart and people can only share a vehicle if they are from the same household.

Any shared equipment needs to be sanitized.

Washrooms can operated as long as people can maintain physical distancing. They’ll need to be cleaned throughout the movie.

Food can be offered through contactless pick-up or delivery.

Outfitting operations

An updated version of the plan released on Thursday says owners and employees of outfitting operations can travel to camps.

This includes operations in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District (NSAD).

The province says this will allow outfitters to get ready for the season and secure their properties.

The province says outfits need to follow the public health order, including travel restrictions in the north.

Outfitters operating in the southern part of the province can begin operating on Friday.

Phase two

The second phase of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan begins on Tuesday.

The second phase will allow retail stores, malls, personal services like hair stylists and massage therapists, and farmers’ markets to open their doors.

The province says gatherings are still limited to 10 people under the public health order.

People should also avoid unnecessary travel and must self-isolate for 14 days if returning from international travel.

Read the updated Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan here: