REGINA -- The City of Regina will begin reopening more than 200 outdoor recreation spaces on Friday.

The spaces include playgrounds, picnic sites, washrooms, BMX park, Douglas Park Track, basketball courts and skate parks.

“Our community has done a great job working together to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “I want to recognize the kids and teens of Regina who stayed home as much as possible, and that meant not doing fun things like visiting friends or playing at the park.”

The City asks that parents discuss public health guidelines with their kids, including staying home when sick, physical distances, carrying hand santizer