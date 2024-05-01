REGINA
Regina

    • These driving offences now come with an automatic impoundment, licence suspension in Sask.

    Share

    New penalties surrounding high-speed driving offences and stunting come into effect in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

    Drivers who are caught stunting, street racing, or committing high-speed offences will now automatically lose their drivers’ licence for a week and their vehicle for a month.

    Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) announced the new penalties in February.

    “The tough news penalties are intended to further discourage drivers from stunting, street racing and driving excessively at high speeds,” Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan said in February.

    Before Wednesday, the penalty for stunting was a three-day vehicle impoundment for second and subsequent offences with no licence suspension. Street racing came with a 30 day vehicle impoundment but no licence suspension, according to SGI.

    Exceeding the speed limit by at least 50 kilometres per hour came with a week-long impoundment.

    In October 2022, tickets for stunting and street racing in Saskatchewan were raised to $580 and increase to $1,400 and $2,100 for second and third offences in the same year, SGI said.

    The cost of speeding fines depend on how fast a vehicle was travelling at the time it was clocked by police.

    SGI said examples of stunting include:

    • Attempting to lift some or all tires from the roadway (including driving a motorcycle on one wheel)
    • Attempting to spin a vehicle to cause it to spin or circle
    • Driving a vehicle while not sitting in the driver’s seat
    • Driving in the oncoming lane longer than is needed to pass
    • Driving a vehicle in a way that prevents another vehicle from passing
    • Stopping or slowing down to interfere with the movement of another vehicle

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News