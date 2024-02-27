These driving offences will soon come with an automatic impoundment and suspension in Sask.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
“As of May 1, 2024, drivers who stunt, street race or commit high-speed offences will now lose their driver’s licence for a week and their vehicle for a month,” Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said in a news release.
SGI said the new penalties are in addition to increased fines for the same offences announced a little over a year ago. In October 2022, tickets for stunting and street racing were increased to $580, and increase to $1,400 and $2,100 for second and third offences in the same year. The cost of speeding tickets depends on how fast the vehicle was travelling, SGI said.
“The tough new penalties are intended to further discourage drivers from stunting, street racing and driving at excessively high speeds,” Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan said in the release. “Those dangerous activities put all road users at risk, and they have no place in our communities or on our highways.”
Before May 1, the penalty for stunting is a three-day vehicle impoundment for second and subsequent offences with no licence suspension, street racing comes with a 30 day impoundment but no licence suspension, SGI said.
Exceeding the speed limit by 50 kilometres per hour or more came with a week-long impoundment and exceeding the speed limit by double came with a week-long impoundment for second and subsequent offences, according to SGI.
SGI said examples of stunting include:
- Attempting to lift some or all tires from the roadway (including driving a motorcycle on one wheel)
- Attempting to spin a vehicle to cause it to spin or circle
- Driving a vehicle while not sitting in the driver’s seat
- Driving in the oncoming lane longer than is needed to pass
- Driving a vehicle in a way that prevents another vehicle from passing
- Stopping or slowing down to interfere with the movement of another vehicle
