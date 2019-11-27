REGINA -- Five Saskatchewan Roughriders, including quarterback Cody Fajardo, have been named to the CFL All-Star team.

Receiver Shaq Evans, centre Dan Clark, defensive end Charleston Hughes and cover linebacker Derrick Moncrief round out the Riders named to the team.

Fajardo led the Riders to a 13-5 record in 2019. In his first year as a starter, he led the CFL with 4,302 passing yards and threw for 18 touchdowns. He was named the West Division's Most Outstanding Player.

Evans had 72 receptions for 1,334 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He led the league in average yards per catch at 18.6, and had 15 30+ yard receptions.

Clark led the Riders' offensive line, which allowed 37 sacks as a team.

Hughes had a league-leading 16 sacks in the 2019 season, along with 50 tackles. This is Hughes' eighth time being named to the All-Star team.

Moncrief had a career-high 69 defensive tackles this year.

The All-Star team is voted on by the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.